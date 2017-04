Jezza has no chance because there appears to be some media witch hunt against him. The Tories are great at standing up and talking their way into power and then financially raping the poorer people and the system and ensuring mates of theirs are making dollar by the bucket load. However, for some reason they get voted back in (as Im sure will happen in June). They have fucked the NHS, fucked the education system, fucked the disabled, all in the name of "reducing the deficit" for which as far as i can tell has not happened. In the mean time they have all had tidy pay rises, big businesses have had tax breaks, and they have been pillaging the expenses system. Cunts. There is no other word to describe them.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good



