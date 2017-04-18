HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: DIGITALLY-MASHED PRES THE TOP DRAWER DIGITAL SHOW - LIVE ON NSBRADIO.CO.UK...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:50 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 9 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Vote Jimmy Brayks 2017
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 11:23 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22294
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
If anyone can convince me of who else to vote for, I'm mostly ears.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
ag4111
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 2:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108236
Location: 20%
As biggest cokepaedo of the year?

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 2:38 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14655
Location: Bcz Techno
Mr Meeseeks.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 3:21 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17803
Location: synth
Fuck Theresa May

Vote JC
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 3:29 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11967
Location: cuntford
I will, but many others wont, and the likely Tory win will have them rubbing their hands together knowing they can continue to fuck us for a further 4 years. happy days :)

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 3:51 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14655
Location: Bcz Techno
Who's fucking who for another 4 years?? :shock:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 4:31 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17803
Location: synth
Theresa May is lubed up and wearing her best spiked strap on
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 5:50 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22294
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
This doesn't feel like debate.

Pls explain your comments.

Is this Feels vs Reals?

Why does everyone blindly hate the Tories but then secretly vote for them?

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:04 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17803
Location: synth
When did debate ever achieve anything ?

The tories are cunts

End of

They will win
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 9 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Deft and 15 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk