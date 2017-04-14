MAMBO MIXCLOUD RESIDENCY 2017 – E1 BASS
Tracklist:
1 Indigo (Original Mix) by Gui Boratto
2 Professional Killers (Original Mix) by Komytea
3 Somewhere (Hoxton Whores Remix) by Maximus Bellini
4 Hey Now (Sasha Remix) by London Grammar
5 Don't Go (Dusky Remix) by Justin Martin
6 Stronger (Original Mix) by Kidnap Kid
7 I Had This Thing (Joris Voorn Remix) by Royksopp
8 Wind Up (feat. Elephant Man & Opal) (Original Mix) by Major Lazer
9 This Could Be Love feat. Delaney Jane (Original Mix) by Shaun Frank, Borgeous
Bless xx