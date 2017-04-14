Latest instalment of the Breaks with a Beard show on NSB Radio. Loads of classic breaks and beats as usual, a few particularly epic tunes towards the end!
Archive link:https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -13042017/
Tracklist
BBC Athetics Theme Tune
The Kleptones - Care
Chemical Brothers - Leave Home
Tony D - Jersey Devil
Cut La Roc - La Roc Rocks
Fatboy Slim - Santa Cruz
Groove Armada - Fogma
Adam Freeland - Heel and Toe (Freeland Remix)
Flack Su - Toddler
Timo Maas - Der Schieber (remix)
Lee Coombs and Meat Katie - Two Men on a Trip
Plump DJs - Weighed Down
Albino Allstars - Hit Em
Stereo 8 - Flipmode
Splitloop - Still in Love
Christian J - Understand
General Midi - House of Funk
Terminalhead - Beats, Rhymes, Flavours
Helicopter Tune - Rennie Pilgrem remix
Evil 9 - Lovers no Fighters (Blim remix)
Unkle - Reign (False Prophet remix)
New Order - Crystal (Lee Coombs remix)
Infusion - Legacy (Junkie XL remix)
School of Seven Bells - Babelonia