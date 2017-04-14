Forum Veteran

Archive link:



https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -13042017/



Tracklist



BBC Athetics Theme Tune

The Kleptones - Care

Chemical Brothers - Leave Home

Tony D - Jersey Devil

Cut La Roc - La Roc Rocks

Fatboy Slim - Santa Cruz

Groove Armada - Fogma

Adam Freeland - Heel and Toe (Freeland Remix)

Flack Su - Toddler

Timo Maas - Der Schieber (remix)

Lee Coombs and Meat Katie - Two Men on a Trip

Plump DJs - Weighed Down

Albino Allstars - Hit Em

Stereo 8 - Flipmode

Splitloop - Still in Love

Christian J - Understand

General Midi - House of Funk

Terminalhead - Beats, Rhymes, Flavours

Helicopter Tune - Rennie Pilgrem remix

Evil 9 - Lovers no Fighters (Blim remix)

Unkle - Reign (False Prophet remix)

New Order - Crystal (Lee Coombs remix)

Infusion - Legacy (Junkie XL remix)

Latest instalment of the Breaks with a Beard show on NSB Radio. Loads of classic breaks and beats as usual, a few particularly epic tunes towards the end!

