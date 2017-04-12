HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Apr 12, 2017 4:45 pm




Lightshapers
 {Tune} Give it all
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 5:30 pm 
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Link to track on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello


Protoplasym
 Post subject: Re: {Tune} Give it all
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 12:57 am 
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Swingy Intro, almost sounds slightly out of time, intentional for sure, I'm not a fan of that... it might throw me off when Mixing. It fits the genre though, I get it.

1:05 - That Horn sample is fun, catchy, and dancey. Almost like a Rocky Balboa that's ready to go Clubbing. The Lazer hits add some electricity to an otherwise Discoy tune. 2:28, I was expecting some intricate Fillwork on the Percussion leading into the Breakdown... oh well.

The Breakdown is proper, but I would have gone to town on that Horn sample and done all kinds of Edits. This is too minimal for me. The Guitar towards the end of the tune is jumpy.

Overall not my cup of tea, but the Production is tight. Everything sounds balanced on my cheap lil PC speakers. Tight Mixout.

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: {Tune} Give it all
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 10:01 am 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
ectoplasm in da place :woo:
- the intro is a bit disorientating -

Doomo
 Post subject: Re: {Tune} Give it all
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 2:11 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
The idea is good but I think it needs works. the stab effect for me is a bit to on / off if you can soften that I think would sound a lot better.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: {Tune} Give it all
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 2:25 pm 
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
bobby hill wrote:
ectoplasm in da place


personally I think he should just log in under his NSBH account :lol:

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: {Tune} Give it all
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 3:42 pm 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
tru, he should capitalise on his illustrious nsb heritage

