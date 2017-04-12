Swingy Intro, almost sounds slightly out of time, intentional for sure, I'm not a fan of that... it might throw me off when Mixing. It fits the genre though, I get it.



1:05 - That Horn sample is fun, catchy, and dancey. Almost like a Rocky Balboa that's ready to go Clubbing. The Lazer hits add some electricity to an otherwise Discoy tune. 2:28, I was expecting some intricate Fillwork on the Percussion leading into the Breakdown... oh well.



The Breakdown is proper, but I would have gone to town on that Horn sample and done all kinds of Edits. This is too minimal for me. The Guitar towards the end of the tune is jumpy.



Overall not my cup of tea, but the Production is tight. Everything sounds balanced on my cheap lil PC speakers. Tight Mixout.

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym




