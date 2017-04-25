HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: THE STATE OF BREAKS WITH PHYLO - LIVE ON NSBRADIO.CO.UK...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue Apr 25, 2017 2:38 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 2 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
speedsound
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 1:57 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 52
Image


Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-to ... sive-house



This WAV Stem pack includes two complete songs, fully broken down into their component parts ready for action in your DAW. Simply import each WAV Stem on to new audio tracks and you’re ready to remix, re-edit and use these tracks as a base for your new tunes! All samples, loops have been carefully crafted to meet the demands of today's hit records, each with massive basslines and synths, huge energetic driving melodies, big punchy drum loops along great drum fills, energetic climaxes and FX sounds.

Take a listen to the demo tracks and you’ll hear the quality of this superb music production pack in action!


download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/nava-so ... -pack.html




FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix



CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Apr 24, 2017 11:04 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 40
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/nava-so ... -pack.html

I just listened to the two Demos, and all I heard were full tunes. Where is a demo of the actual Remix Parts? Asking close to $20 and not giving the listener a chance to hear your Stems beforehand doesn't make much sense to me.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 2 posts ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » PRODUCTION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 2 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk