It is currently Tue Apr 11, 2017 2:24 am




TT_
 Post subject: football is for bellends
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 1:52 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17781
Location: synth
football is pretty much the same as WWF

discuss


LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 8:23 am 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5665
Location: Space, the final frontier
It's the same as music imo. By bellends, for bellends.

Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 9:02 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22285
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I just want everyone else to die

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 9:59 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11959
Location: cuntford
Dont get me started :bang: Especially how this backwards retarded sport dominates the news all the time

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
_j_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 10:44 am 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 51
Football is the same as veganism.the people that are into it won't shut up about it.
Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 1:59 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11959
Location: cuntford
Sadly neither to the BBC, media etc. Footbore is fucking everywhere. If I'm unlucky enough to catch Crap of the day its still the same joke shit sport it was 20 years ago i.e. people falling over, poor refereeing etc etc etc

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
