speedsound
PostPosted: Sat Apr 08, 2017 3:14 am 
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 50
Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-to ... ctro-house



This Electro House sample pack contains over 1 GB of the highest quality WAV Audio to bring you the best tools for your Electro & Progressive House tracks.

The download contains one Full Song Stem Pack over 44 lengthy Wave Files in highest quality, cleverly compressed to save you time and money! Simply set your DAW’s tempo to 128 BPM and drag and drop the audio files onto new tracks to instantly re-create this Electro House belter!

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/nava-so ... -pack.html




FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[MYSPACE]
https://myspace.com/speedsound
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[MIXCLOUD]
http://www.mixcloud.com/speedsound


CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


