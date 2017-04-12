HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
TT_
 Post subject: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Sat Apr 08, 2017 12:25 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17792
Location: synth
Hurrah

I knew trump would deliver the Goods

He will rise from the sea etc

Somebody please shoot him now

I had the idea to crowd fund a wack on el trumpo

Who's in ?


bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Sat Apr 08, 2017 11:57 am 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2162
Location: science dance
Image
could work for ww3 also?

Image
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Sat Apr 08, 2017 12:44 pm 
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14649
Location: Bcz Techno
:lol:

Go home Bobby, your work is done here :lol: :app:

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Sun Apr 09, 2017 9:26 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22289
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
If my neighbour keeps cutting slabs at 8.30 on a Sunday it'll be WW3.1

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Deft
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Sun Apr 09, 2017 8:01 pm 
Joined: Sat Jun 12, 2004 9:36 am
Posts: 1624
Location: Canterbury
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
If my neighbour keeps cutting slabs at 8.30 on a Sunday it'll be WW3.1


My wife thinks I'm over the top because I won't let our loud annoying 4 yr old out in the garden before 10:30 on a Sunday, or that I won't cut the grass before 10:30 on a Saturday.
#real_life
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 12:00 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22289
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
U are very considerate. The ppl round me are all retired and get up pre 6am (I can't tell bcz 1 billion watt "security lights". So 8.30 is middle of the day.

I hate them all

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


_j_
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 11:16 am 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 51
We're all doomededededededed

Has anyone watched Adam Curtis Hypernormalisation documentary?

It's mad.

:crack:
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 11:37 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11962
Location: cuntford
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
U are very considerate. The ppl round me are all retired and get up pre 6am (I can't tell bcz 1 billion watt "security lights". So 8.30 is middle of the day.

I hate them all


A lot of our neighbours now hate us since we have built (mostly) another house in what use to be our garden. The people at the back appear to be particularly disgruntled about it. Seems fairly unreasonable considering the house is nice looking and there are 10 metre high trees between them and us (which I heavily pruned last year causing them to bush out all the way up and provide even better screening). There is no pleasing some cunts. Oh well, they should see the size of the subwoofer I'm planning to install, which should replicate Fabrics room 1 and really give them something to be disgruntled about :lol: WW3

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
innocent bystander
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 2:42 pm 
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42327
Location: getting it wrong
i don't like my neighbours. I do most of my loud work on sunday mornings.
TT_
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 12:00 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17792
Location: synth
I love my neighbour

he is always there to take delivery of whatever ive bought on ebay whilst drunk

tbf that's almost a fulltime job
_j_
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 10:42 am 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 51
Love they neighbour
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 12:01 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5668
Location: Space, the final frontier
It can't be WW3. We're not fighting the germans. This is the WW2 re-edit.

Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 1:54 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11962
Location: cuntford
_j_ wrote:
Love they neighbour


I do. I mow his lawn and try to vaguely keep on top of his garden for him :sun:

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
TT_
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 5:51 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17792
Location: synth
Sausages
