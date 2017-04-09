HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sun Apr 09, 2017 5:54 pm




TT_
 Post subject: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Sat Apr 08, 2017 12:25 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17772
Location: synth
Hurrah

I knew trump would deliver the Goods

He will rise from the sea etc

Somebody please shoot him now

I had the idea to crowd fund a wack on el trumpo

Who's in ?


bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Sat Apr 08, 2017 11:57 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2152
Location: science dance
Image
could work for ww3 also?

Image
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Sat Apr 08, 2017 12:44 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14640
Location: Bcz Techno
:lol:

Go home Bobby, your work is done here :lol: :app:

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: WW3 thread
PostPosted: Sun Apr 09, 2017 9:26 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22280
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
If my neighbour keeps cutting slabs at 8.30 on a Sunday it'll be WW3.1

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


