Noob

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am

Posts: 59

jprime wrote: Protoplasym wrote:

Link to track on SoundCloud



"I walked into a Guitar Center years ago when the Triton OASYS debuted, sat down, and made this. It is not limited which is why it's a bit quiet. Enjoy the Loop." "I walked into a Guitar Center years ago when the Triton OASYS debuted, sat down, and made this. It is not limited which is why it's a bit quiet. Enjoy the Loop."





Collab imminent Nice to see you back man, drop me a line! Collab imminentNice to see you back man, drop me a line!



Copy that, good to see you too! Copy that, good to see you too!

_________________

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym _________________



