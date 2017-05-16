HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue May 16, 2017 12:42 am




Protoplasym
PostPosted: Wed May 03, 2017 11:06 pm 
BLista wrote:
I'm not binster :facepalm: that ghouls and ghosts thing is amazing tho. haven't heard it in years now. Binster was awesome.

used to make tunes under Lodefinition/Loop deville


Bloody hell :facepalm: My apologies for the mixup.

ag4111 wrote:
NSBH :lurve:


I feel warm and fuzzy, hold me.

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
jprime
PostPosted: Fri May 12, 2017 7:13 am 
Protoplasym wrote:

Link to track on SoundCloud

"I walked into a Guitar Center years ago when the Triton OASYS debuted, sat down, and made this. It is not limited which is why it's a bit quiet. Enjoy the Loop."



Collab imminent :) Nice to see you back man, drop me a line!

OUT FER A RIP

JPRIME on SOUNDCLOUD
TWITTER
Facebork
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon May 15, 2017 8:10 pm 
jprime wrote:
Protoplasym wrote:

Link to track on SoundCloud

"I walked into a Guitar Center years ago when the Triton OASYS debuted, sat down, and made this. It is not limited which is why it's a bit quiet. Enjoy the Loop."



Collab imminent :) Nice to see you back man, drop me a line!


:yesyes: Copy that, good to see you too!

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
