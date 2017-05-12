Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Mar 02, 2005 2:20 am

Posts: 3822

Location: Comox Valley, Canada

Protoplasym wrote:

Link to track on SoundCloud



"I walked into a Guitar Center years ago when the Triton OASYS debuted, sat down, and made this. It is not limited which is why it's a bit quiet. Enjoy the Loop." "I walked into a Guitar Center years ago when the Triton OASYS debuted, sat down, and made this. It is not limited which is why it's a bit quiet. Enjoy the Loop."





Collab imminent Nice to see you back man, drop me a line! Collab imminentNice to see you back man, drop me a line!

_________________

OUT FER A RIP



JPRIME on SOUNDCLOUD

TWITTER

Facebork _________________



