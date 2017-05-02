BLista wrote:
CHRIS! I'll have a listen now I know it is you
how have you been?
Howdy! Enjoy, it's a lil Hip-Hop thingamabopper. I've been good, Life has taught me some things over the last 10 years. It's good to see you guys are keeping the 'ol board alive and well. I missed this place, and I missed y'alls banter... I've come to appreciate not taking everything so seriously as I used to, even though I'm still a cunt.
I was jamming, "Diplomat" & "Ghouls and Ghosts Rmx" on my way to work today... gettin' a lil Binster listening in, as I do every few weeks. I looked up "Ghouls and Ghosts Rmx" on your SC page and couldn't find it, I planned on leaving feedback. It's such a brilliant piece of work. I promise, one of these days I will support your tunes.
I tried to be sneaky when I first came back earlier this year, but it didn't take long for you to figure me out, lol...
ag4111 wrote:
Suck em brA!
Hey buttbreath, long time no see.