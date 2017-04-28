HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Apr 28, 2017 12:54 am




Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 3:00 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 42

Link to track on SoundCloud

"I walked into a Guitar Center years ago when the Triton OASYS debuted, sat down, and made this. It is not limited which is why it's a bit quiet. Enjoy the Loop."

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


bobby hill
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 2:05 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2174
Location: science dance
omg deano was right
BLista wrote:
Protoplasym wrote:
.... Balanced sounding Mix on my cheap PC Speakers.


There was a very old user of this forum who's reviews always ended with that phrase

Chris, is that you?

ectoplasm is nsbh !
(you have a more conciliatory tone these days)

Image
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Wed Apr 26, 2017 8:44 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 42
bobby hill wrote:
omg deano was right
BLista wrote:
Protoplasym wrote:
.... Balanced sounding Mix on my cheap PC Speakers.


There was a very old user of this forum who's reviews always ended with that phrase

Chris, is that you?

ectoplasm is nsbh !
(you have a more conciliatory tone these days)


I can see the tune blew you away. 8)

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Apr 27, 2017 6:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2174
Location: science dance
but you yourself describe it as more of a quick sketch rather than a finished production

Image
shaman
PostPosted: Thu Apr 27, 2017 10:00 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37689
I have listened and it sounds nice. Always appreciated your music. Still have that Defense Funding EP knocking about in serato.

Good to see you back. Often wondered where you went and if you kept up with the music. Bit deader in here than it used to be now.

http://entoptika.co.uk
http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
http://twitter.com/entoptika
https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Apr 28, 2017 12:39 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 42
bobby hill wrote:
but you yourself describe it as more of a quick sketch rather than a finished production


It is, I didn't mean anything by my last response, was just being silly.

shaman wrote:
I have listened and it sounds nice. Always appreciated your music. Still have that Defense Funding EP knocking about in serato.

Good to see you back. Often wondered where you went and if you kept up with the music. Bit deader in here than it used to be now.


I'm glad you like it. That's awesome to hear you liked that EP.

Thanks for the warm welcome, it's been a long time. I never did take it seriously, it's always been a neglected hobby. I see that, I still enjoy listening to others tunes and offering my thoughts. I'll check your tunes out on Soundcloud in due time... if they're posted on the board, I suppose I should look them up and resurrect 'em. :| :sun:

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
shaman
PostPosted: Fri Apr 28, 2017 12:43 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37689
I have a couple of things on there, but was never much of a music maker and my brother did all the production. I just came with some ideas and samples. He made a fair amount of stuff a while back, but never really got it out there and hasn't done anything for years. Quite sad really.

http://entoptika.co.uk
http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
http://twitter.com/entoptika
https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
