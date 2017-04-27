Noob

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am

Posts: 41

bobby hill wrote:

BLista wrote: Protoplasym wrote: .... Balanced sounding Mix on my cheap PC Speakers.



There was a very old user of this forum who's reviews always ended with that phrase



Chris, is that you? There was a very old user of this forum who's reviews always ended with that phraseChris, is that you?

ectoplasm is nsbh !

(you have a more conciliatory tone these days) omg deano was rightectoplasm is nsbh !(you have a more conciliatory tone these days)



I can see the tune blew you away. I can see the tune blew you away.

_________________

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym _________________



