It is currently Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:22 am




dj stex
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 10:57 pm 
Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2007 2:59 am
Posts: 180
Location: italy
Young NRG Productions x NSB RADIO present the NRG Live Show UK #2YEARS w/ Dj Stex feat. Guest Mix by Ale Tosses - Breakbeat Paradise Recordings | Tune in now for some festive sounds: www.nsbradio.co.uk! Chat room: www.nsbradio.co.uk/chat!
Track list Tosses

Dj Vadim - If Life Was a Thing (Stickybuds Remix)
Dub Pistols, Seanie Tee & Chezidek - Sticky Situation (General dub mix) TOSSES scratch-edit
Defunk - Strut
Defunk - Giggle Water feat. Rayna MC
Tosses - joy
Timothy Wisdom & Charlie Beale - Gimme Some More
Tosses - Under mi senzi
Marcia Griffiths vs. House Of Pain - Jump Around (DJ Maars Reggae Re-Fix)
A Tribe Called quest vs ODB - Can i shimmy like that (Island Riot rework)
Featurecast-The Gaff Ain't Got Time (Vocal Mix)
Griz- rock n roll
Chick Webb & Ella Fitzgerald - Get Low Get High (JPOD remix)
DJ Alias - San Francisco Bay
Wood n Soo Dr. John - Right Place Wrong Time (Wood n Soo Reboot)
Illvis Freshly - ZIZO(Busta! Remix)
Tosses - Instamind
Tosses - Humeboshi
Beat Fatigue - Lt. Frank Drebin (WBBL Remix)
Phibes - caravan Palace - Jolie Coquine (Phibes Remix)
Slynk & Beat - Fatigue Graffiti Alley
Skeewiff - Setting It Off (feat Sammy Senior)
Tosses - work song
Carole King - Its Too Late (BadboE Ghetto Funk Remix)
Dj gruff - la S.i.a.e.

https://www.mixcloud.com/tosses/
https://soundcloud.com/tosses

TRACK LIST STEX
Tom Showtime - Got To B-Real
D-Funk - No Stoppin My Sound
Funkanomics - Let Us Juggle
Featurecast - Oooh
B-Side & Detta - Bag It Up
The Captain - Bam!
Father Funk - Sheriff Shooter
Dustin Funkman - I Dont Know SheepDogs
Slynk - My Sound
Lack Jemmon - Let's Jam On
A.Skillz - Dead Ringer (Original)
Lewd Behaviour - Rock Heavy
Second Hand Audio - Got It Like That (Featurecast Remix)
AFRIKA BAMBAATAA/JAMES BROWN - Can You See It (Unity Part 4)
Dancefloor Outlaws - Meet Me On The Dancefloor
B-Side - Playa
Featurecast - Dreamer
Slynk - We Come To Party
Stex - Love Pasta Man (Otis Jungle Remix)
Stex - 2hot2hold (Absolutely Funky Mix)

http://www.youngnrg.com
https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-productions
https://www.mixcloud.com/stex/

FREEDOWNLOAD

https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... ale-tosses

https://hearthis.at/stex/nsb-radio-nrg- ... ex-6apr17/

https://www.mixcloud.com/stex/nsb-radio ... ex-6apr17/

http://archives.nsbradio.co.uk/index.ph ... by%20Stex/


