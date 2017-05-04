Watching idiots on the news (in Mansfield?) talking about how they don't like Corbyn's policies, with a strong suspicion that they don't know any of his policies. One woman claimed to have voted Labour for 20 years, but doesn't like 'socialism', so she'll vote Tory. And this is because they are voting for new councillors, which have bugger all to do with Corbyn anyway. Hope they give the council to the Tories and then have plenty of time to live with it.

