bobby hill
PostPosted: Sun Apr 30, 2017 9:59 am 
this tactical voting webshite
https://www.tactical2017.com/
tells me to vote labour
:woo:

shaman
PostPosted: Sun Apr 30, 2017 8:41 pm 
Don't matter what I vote. Labour will win here.

~Lander~
PostPosted: Mon May 01, 2017 8:45 am 
Bingo has been listening to the new Clarke album. We both got excited about it on Facebook recently.

*waits for Tam to say it is shit....* ;)

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
bobby hill
PostPosted: Mon May 01, 2017 11:08 am 
*bingo* timely reminder for me to give it another listen

~Lander~
PostPosted: Mon May 01, 2017 12:16 pm 
bobby hill wrote:
*bingo* timely reminder for me to give it another listen


ISN'T IT WONDERFUL?

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
bobby hill
PostPosted: Mon May 01, 2017 6:11 pm 
ja, das ist rave-o-matik
banging but varied
what do the cognoscenti make of it landorz?
are you still making bingo bangorz?

BLista
PostPosted: Wed May 03, 2017 8:33 am 
I would vote for a party who disassociated us with any military involvement in the middle east
DJ Racist Haircut
PostPosted: Wed May 03, 2017 5:26 pm 
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/po ... 09076.html

Deft
PostPosted: Wed May 03, 2017 7:34 pm 
The current labour party is probably the best aligned to my actual policy wishes of any party since I have been voting age.
