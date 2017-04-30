HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sun Apr 30, 2017 7:16 am




fayelord
PostPosted: Sun Apr 23, 2017 10:02 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2004 8:16 pm
Posts: 2752
Location: With me GaryRobotLegs
TamTam I had an inappropriate dream about you the other week... Also, I'm considering registering to vote for the first time since the lib dems sucked the life out of me... I'm in tory jewish land tho so wasssa point :(
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Apr 24, 2017 12:44 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17818
Location: synth
fayelord wrote:
TamTam I had an inappropriate dream about you the other week... Also, I'm considering registering to vote for the first time since the lib dems sucked the life out of me... I'm in tory jewish land tho so wasssa point :(



Hurrah it's fayelord

:yesyes:

An inappropriate dream you say ?

:pervolin:



Like you dreamt that I sold all my synths and became a football bore ?
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Wed Apr 26, 2017 1:37 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42330
Location: getting it wrong
fayelord wrote:
TamTam I had an inappropriate dream about you the other week... Also, I'm considering registering to vote for the first time since the lib dems sucked the life out of me... I'm in tory jewish land tho so wasssa point :(


if their majority drops, then they behave slightly better.

HELLO FAYE
bobby hill
PostPosted: Wed Apr 26, 2017 9:03 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2176
Location: science dance
georgie georgie monbiot put things in perspective a bit for me today
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/apr/25/vote-labour-jeremy-corbyn-theresa-may
"I would love to elect a government led by someone both competent and humane, but this option will not be on the ballot paper. The choice today is between brutal efficiency in pursuit of a disastrous agenda, and gentle inefficiency in pursuit of a better world. I know which I favour."

mu_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 27, 2017 2:29 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Sun Oct 17, 2004 10:05 pm
Posts: 38364
lords
bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Apr 27, 2017 10:14 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2176
Location: science dance
Image

shaman
PostPosted: Thu Apr 27, 2017 10:25 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37691
GE2015 - Everyone complains that there's no alternative in politics and they are all essentially the same.

Labour bring in Corbyn and start to look different.

GE2017 - Everyone complains that the alternative is too alternative and ends up with the same as before.

Labour ship out Corbyn and replace him with someone slick who says what people want to hear and politics returns to different shades of blue.

Watoo
PostPosted: Fri Apr 28, 2017 12:19 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9518
Location: Manchester
shaman wrote:
GE2015 - Everyone complains that there's no alternative in politics and they are all essentially the same.

Labour bring in Corbyn and start to look different.

GE2017 - Everyone complains that the alternative is too alternative and ends up with the same as before.

Labour ship out Corbyn and replace him with someone slick who says what people want to hear and politics returns to different shades of blue.


bingo

TT_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 28, 2017 1:03 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17818
Location: synth
Watoo wrote:
shaman wrote:
GE2015 - Everyone complains that there's no alternative in politics and they are all essentially the same.

Labour bring in Corbyn and start to look different.

GE2017 - Everyone complains that the alternative is too alternative and ends up with the same as before.

Labour ship out Corbyn and replace him with someone slick who says what people want to hear and politics returns to different shades of blue.


bingo


Bingo

This aspect really fucking jars me
Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Apr 28, 2017 2:11 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11980
Location: cuntford
Yep.
Politics seems very much along the lines of them and their mates fleecing the system for all they can, whilst they can, before the next big crash.

bobby hill
PostPosted: Fri Apr 28, 2017 5:53 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2176
Location: science dance
TT_ wrote:
Watoo wrote:
shaman wrote:
GE2015 - Everyone complains that there's no alternative in politics and they are all essentially the same.

Labour bring in Corbyn and start to look different.

GE2017 - Everyone complains that the alternative is too alternative and ends up with the same as before.

Labour ship out Corbyn and replace him with someone slick who says what people want to hear and politics returns to different shades of blue.


bingo


Bingo

This aspect really fucking jars me


bingo jesus where art thou?

agreed that the majority of the labour party have been utter cunts with regard to jezza
and he has been fighting way too many internal fires but
he really hasn't helped himself
i was ready to man the barricades when he first became leader but he hasn't given me anything to champion
i still hold labour (and therefore him) culpable in the brexit debacle

Image

shaman
PostPosted: Sat Apr 29, 2017 6:14 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37691
Best let the Tories in to make a statement about Brexit then. Whatever that is. And we can continue with privatisation of the NHS and food banks and generally using the economy to batter the poor while doing nothing about tax havens.

People get what they deserve imo.

ag4111
PostPosted: Sat Apr 29, 2017 10:01 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108237
Location: 20%
Corbyn relegated Sunderland. Trufax

shaman
PostPosted: Sat Apr 29, 2017 10:17 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37691
Sunderland needed relegating. I've been saying this for about 5 years. Or more.

