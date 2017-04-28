Forum Veteran

TT_ wrote: Watoo wrote: shaman wrote: GE2015 - Everyone complains that there's no alternative in politics and they are all essentially the same.



Labour bring in Corbyn and start to look different.



GE2017 - Everyone complains that the alternative is too alternative and ends up with the same as before.



Labour ship out Corbyn and replace him with someone slick who says what people want to hear and politics returns to different shades of blue.



bingo bingo



Bingo



agreed that the majority of the labour party have been utter cunts with regard to jezza

and he has been fighting way too many internal fires but

he really hasn't helped himself

i was ready to man the barricades when he first became leader but he hasn't given me anything to champion

i still hold labour (and therefore him) culpable in the brexit debacle



