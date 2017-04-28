GE2015 - Everyone complains that there's no alternative in politics and they are all essentially the same.



Labour bring in Corbyn and start to look different.



GE2017 - Everyone complains that the alternative is too alternative and ends up with the same as before.



Labour ship out Corbyn and replace him with someone slick who says what people want to hear and politics returns to different shades of blue.

