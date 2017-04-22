bobby hill wrote:
jezza's complete impotence during the whole brexit (soz) shebang was unforgivable
it would've been better if he had said "i'm for leaving" if that's what he thought, rather than
the howling nothing that we got.
so if the shiny faced blairite knives are out for ken why didn't they expel him completely?
(i still don't get the whole nazi sympathiser thing at all)
i think that there are some entirely valid anti EU arguments that should be aired
none of them have to do with controlling immigration and fuelling ingnorant racism though
the question of whether we should stop EU politicians from riding the gravy train is not controversial
should the EU be adjusted accordingly ? yes should we throw it away no
So i think some of JCs criticisms of the EU are valid but not reason for brexit. I think this is a reasonable position
basically we have started the dissolution of europe which just leaves a space for the yanks to take over who are currently under the control of a total quince in case you hadn't noticed
we didn't need a referendum - the tories needed one to shore up their failing government
now theyre using it as a crutch
fuck theresa may
fuck making complicated issues black and white
fuck boris
fuck gove
fuck little mix
that's his 'problem'. he takes reasonable positions. we can't have politicians doing that. It's confusing and means we might have to work shot out ourselves.