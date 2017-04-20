HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Apr 20, 2017 4:59 am




Author Message
TT_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 11:28 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17805
Location: synth
I can only apologise for my use of the word "narrative"
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 11:43 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22297
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Virtue Signaller

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:28 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22297
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
He doesn't even like strawberry jam.

Elitist

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:58 pm 
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14659
Location: Bcz Techno
Social construct.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


innocent bystander
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 4:34 pm 
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42327
Location: getting it wrong
TT_ wrote:
bobby hill wrote:
jezza's complete impotence during the whole brexit (soz) shebang was unforgivable
it would've been better if he had said "i'm for leaving" if that's what he thought, rather than
the howling nothing that we got.

so if the shiny faced blairite knives are out for ken why didn't they expel him completely?
(i still don't get the whole nazi sympathiser thing at all)


i think that there are some entirely valid anti EU arguments that should be aired

none of them have to do with controlling immigration and fuelling ingnorant racism though

the question of whether we should stop EU politicians from riding the gravy train is not controversial

should the EU be adjusted accordingly ? yes should we throw it away no

So i think some of JCs criticisms of the EU are valid but not reason for brexit. I think this is a reasonable position

basically we have started the dissolution of europe which just leaves a space for the yanks to take over who are currently under the control of a total quince in case you hadn't noticed

we didn't need a referendum - the tories needed one to shore up their failing government

now theyre using it as a crutch

fuck theresa may

fuck making complicated issues black and white

fuck boris

fuck gove

fuck little mix


that's his 'problem'. he takes reasonable positions. we can't have politicians doing that. It's confusing and means we might have to work shot out ourselves.
TT_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 4:53 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17805
Location: synth
innocent bystander wrote:
that's his 'problem'. he takes reasonable positions. we can't have politicians doing that.


I've heard he favours the reverse cowgirl
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 5:33 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5669
Location: Space, the final frontier
Prosecco is ruining labour. It's given the disenfranchised a taste of the good life and put them well above their station. Povs don't know they're born.

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
TT_
PostPosted: Sat Apr 08, 2017 12:29 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17805
Location: synth
I agree

Fuck corbyn

He's a cunt

Bring me another cunt

But with a better suit
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sun Apr 09, 2017 6:29 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22297
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
That's the spirit £Tam_

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


mu_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 12:29 am 
Joined: Sun Oct 17, 2004 10:05 pm
Posts: 38360
i agree with Blistar
~Lander~
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 4:46 am 
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14659
Location: Bcz Techno
Candidate Jeremy Corbyn Andy Burnham
Popular vote 251,41 80,462
Percentage 59.48% 19.04%

The media are slamming him for no reason. At least he was elected :roll:

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


