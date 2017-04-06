HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Apr 06, 2017 10:50 pm




Author Message
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:13 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22269
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I don't know what Tam sees in him.

I'm defecting to Russia

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17763
Location: synth
I like his beard

its a winning beard
bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:44 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2143
Location: science dance
i was swept away on the early corbynista wave of optimism - i was in the meeting where he spoke from the fire engine to the people outside who couldn't fit in
now i feel like most people seem to about politics - what's the point?

on a lefty salamander penis side note
can anyone explain the outrage at red ken's israel comments?
have people equated "hitler supported zionism" with "zionists are like hitler" or something
i really don't get it

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 7:48 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22269
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Agree with me or Nazi

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 9:08 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17763
Location: synth
bobby hill wrote:
i was swept away on the early corbynista wave of optimism - i was in the meeting where he spoke from the fire engine to the people outside who couldn't fit in
now i feel like most people seem to about politics - what's the point?

on a lefty salamander penis side note
can anyone explain the outrage at red ken's israel comments?
have people equated "hitler supported zionism" with "zionists are like hitler" or something
i really don't get it


There are some utter twats who have basically taken over the Labour Party

They don't like corbyn but have been unable to derail him despite pulling out literally every trick at their disposal

They can fuck up ken though so they have

It's a mark of blairite desperation

Ken a racist and anti Semite because he repeats the contents of a history book ?
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 9:20 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17763
Location: synth
The narrative that Jeremy has fucked up the Labour Party is beyond reproach

I mean before he came along they were doing REALLY WELL weren't they ?

The misery is that the PLP have hobbled him and everything will just get worse

On the day that Cameron had TO RESIGN they decided to throw in the towel

Tony shat in the punch bowl and the reality is that Labour have to deal with that fact

Replacing corbyn with another slick faced blairite will not make a difference

Labour is fucked though

Without Scotland .....

Corbyn could have been a contender imo
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 10:28 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22269
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
He would have done well in the 70's... No wait.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 10:32 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2143
Location: science dance
jezza's complete impotence during the whole brexit (soz) shebang was unforgivable
it would've been better if he had said "i'm for leaving" if that's what he thought, rather than
the howling nothing that we got.

so if the shiny faced blairite knives are out for ken why didn't they expel him completely?
(i still don't get the whole nazi sympathiser thing at all)

