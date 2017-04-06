bobby hill wrote:

i was swept away on the early corbynista wave of optimism - i was in the meeting where he spoke from the fire engine to the people outside who couldn't fit in

now i feel like most people seem to about politics - what's the point?



on a lefty salamander penis side note

can anyone explain the outrage at red ken's israel comments?

have people equated "hitler supported zionism" with "zionists are like hitler" or something

i really don't get it

There are some utter twats who have basically taken over the Labour PartyThey don't like corbyn but have been unable to derail him despite pulling out literally every trick at their disposalThey can fuck up ken though so they haveIt's a mark of blairite desperationKen a racist and anti Semite because he repeats the contents of a history book ?