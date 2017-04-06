i was swept away on the early corbynista wave of optimism - i was in the meeting where he spoke from the fire engine to the people outside who couldn't fit in

now i feel like most people seem to about politics - what's the point?



on a lefty salamander penis side note

can anyone explain the outrage at red ken's israel comments?

have people equated "hitler supported zionism" with "zionists are like hitler" or something

i really don't get it

