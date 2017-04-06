HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:54 pm




Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:13 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22266
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I don't know what Tam sees in him.

I'm defecting to Russia

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:15 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17760
Location: synth
I like his beard

its a winning beard
bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:44 pm 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2141
Location: science dance
i was swept away on the early corbynista wave of optimism - i was in the meeting where he spoke from the fire engine to the people outside who couldn't fit in
now i feel like most people seem to about politics - what's the point?

on a lefty salamander penis side note
can anyone explain the outrage at red ken's israel comments?
have people equated "hitler supported zionism" with "zionists are like hitler" or something
i really don't get it

