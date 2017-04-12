HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
It is currently Wed Apr 12, 2017 8:31 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 3 of 3
  [ 40 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 9:24 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22289
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Watoo wrote:
LTJ_Nukem wrote:
Whilst it's true I like a bit muff, it's not a deal breaker.


Good man. If I wanted a smooth landing I'd fuck a child.


Would u?

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 5:06 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72916
Location: Rugnut
The spice does not look good.

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_OhGee
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 11:07 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15235
Location: a strangely isolated place
I did see quite a few people on it last Friday whilst in Manc City Centre. It's also been getting BBC News coverage.

_________________
No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 11:37 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22289
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Manchester is fucking horrible and full of mancs... The best thing about the place is that its not Liverpool.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 10:09 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2162
Location: science dance
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/10/manchester-police-calls-linked-zombie-drug-spice

"The force said there were 58 spice-related incidents in the centre of the city on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, resulting in eight arrests. The three days also saw 23 incidents to which an ambulance was called and 18 dispersal orders or directions to leave issued."

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 11:35 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5668
Location: Space, the final frontier
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Manchester is fucking horrible and full of mancs... The best thing about the place is that its not Liverpool.


It could be worse. It could be full of Yorkshire folk.

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 1:32 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2667
Location: hidden in madness
cant really recall it having that mutch effect when i tried it.. might be stronger now thou.. maybe manc`s are just weaklings :p

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 2:44 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5668
Location: Space, the final frontier
I read an article where one guy said 5 gram spliffs of it weren't out of the ordinary once the tolerance built up, which was quick. Think it was on the MEN, but they've got so many on there it's hard to find.

This is probably the best one though http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/spice-nightmare-manchester-city-centre-12870520

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 3:37 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2162
Location: science dance
pretty distressing tbh :(

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 5:50 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17792
Location: synth
Spice is best consumed anally in my experience
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 3 of 3
  [ 40 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Majestic-12 [Bot] and 2 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk