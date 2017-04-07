HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Apr 07, 2017 6:01 pm




_j_
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 11:20 am 
Noob
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 43
Apparently they are reforming but only three of them or something.
Dan Badbro_
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:08 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22277
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Lemme guess, the ones that need monies

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


bobby hill
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:29 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2150
Location: science dance
no, the ones with the most GIRL POWER hiYA

_j_
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 11:47 am 
Noob
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 43
Posh is trying to stop it happening

:(

http://m.huffpost.com/uk/entry/uk_58e75 ... ec0e?ir=UK
Dan Badbro_
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22277
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
What has happened to her face?

She seems to be doing a Maureen Ponderosa and turning Full Cat

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


~Lander~
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 2:08 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14639
Location: Bcz Techno
Well, she is very thin so that immediately makes her look like she has had work one. She will be botox and it makes you liken people to statues. I know this from people I know having had it. HTH.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


LTJ_Nukem
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 3:39 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5662
Location: Space, the final frontier
I think she actually looks better now than she ever did when she was miming. Mel B would proper get it too, the dirty dog.

~Lander~
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 3:42 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14639
Location: Bcz Techno
LTJ_Nukem wrote:
I think she actually looks better now than she ever did when she was miming. Mel B would proper get it too, the dirty dog.


You you did proper do her even if she had a Hollywood? :chin:

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


LTJ_Nukem
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 4:23 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5662
Location: Space, the final frontier
Whilst it's true I like a bit muff, it's not a deal breaker.

innocent bystander
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 4:31 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42323
Location: getting it wrong
~Lander~ wrote:
bobby hill wrote:
ketamong can help with depression according to left leaning scrambled eggiewegs
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/apr/03/ketamine-treat-depression-illegal-drugs-antidepressants


I really do believe that K helps with depression. Whenever I have been feeling bad and I go on a sesh it always has positive effects at the other side.


yeah, that's just getting wasted on medical grade rugs tbh.
~Lander~
 Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 4:35 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14639
Location: Bcz Techno
LTJ_Nukem wrote:
Whilst it's true I like a bit muff, it's not a deal breaker.


I am sure she will be very relieved and pleased to hear that.

innocent bystander wrote:
~Lander~ wrote:
bobby hill wrote:
ketamong can help with depression according to left leaning scrambled eggiewegs
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/apr/03/ketamine-treat-depression-illegal-drugs-antidepressants


I really do believe that K helps with depression. Whenever I have been feeling bad and I go on a sesh it always has positive effects at the other side.


yeah, that's just getting wasted on medical grade rugs tbh.


I think it offers a certain level of introspection which is very helpful. It happens much more frequently, in a medical setting in Merica.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


