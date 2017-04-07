HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
_j_
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 11:20 am 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 43
Apparently they are reforming but only three of them or something.
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:08 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22277
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Lemme guess, the ones that need monies

bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:29 pm 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2147
Location: science dance
no, the ones with the most GIRL POWER hiYA

_j_
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 11:47 am 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 43
Posh is trying to stop it happening

:(

http://m.huffpost.com/uk/entry/uk_58e75 ... ec0e?ir=UK
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:30 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22277
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
What has happened to her face?

She seems to be doing a Maureen Ponderosa and turning Full Cat

