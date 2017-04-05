~Lander~ wrote:

Yep, I have seen it in Manc. It is fucking nasty stuff, seemingly impossible to stop taking.



I think it might have got worse since it was outlawed. Synthetic cannabinoids seem very darkside.



I wouldn't really call that use recreational, it doesn't seem like a recreational drug at all.

i know it isn't mate, but it was supposed to be, as a replacement for skunk.People say it's just the homeless, but it isn't. It's almost a relief when you smell weed about, because, well, it smells nice and it means it's not spice.