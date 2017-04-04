HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Apr 04, 2017 6:30 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 7 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
innocent bystander
 Post subject: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:18 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42319
Location: getting it wrong
i'm currently working in manchester. the northern quarter, where the hipsters are, of course.

however on my forays into town to get my naturally sourced artisanal caffeine infusion and spelt free lunch, I have noticed groups of individuals just frozen still. hunched, leaning, almost sat on benches.

apparently its because they're all smoking spice. i'm all for recreational drug use, but fuxake, this is mental.

Image

Image


~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:41 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14620
Location: Bcz Techno
Yep, I have seen it in Manc. It is fucking nasty stuff, seemingly impossible to stop taking.

I think it might have got worse since it was outlawed. Synthetic cannabinoids seem very darkside.

I wouldn't really call that use recreational, it doesn't seem like a recreational drug at all.

TT_
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 3:11 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17746
Location: synth
Hahaha

Thank god im a left leaning remainiac metropolitan tosser
innocent bystander
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 3:13 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42319
Location: getting it wrong
~Lander~ wrote:
Yep, I have seen it in Manc. It is fucking nasty stuff, seemingly impossible to stop taking.

I think it might have got worse since it was outlawed. Synthetic cannabinoids seem very darkside.

I wouldn't really call that use recreational, it doesn't seem like a recreational drug at all.


i know it isn't mate, but it was supposed to be, as a replacement for skunk.

People say it's just the homeless, but it isn't. It's almost a relief when you smell weed about, because, well, it smells nice and it means it's not spice.
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 3:27 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14620
Location: Bcz Techno
I blame Brexit and Patriarchy.

When will they JGOWI and make it all decrim'd??

innocent bystander
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 4:46 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42319
Location: getting it wrong
i think spice is a problem because it was.
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 4:57 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5658
Location: Space, the final frontier
It's some baaaad shit. Terrible film too.

Every time I walk past someone on it 'Spice Up Your Life' pops into my head.

Apparently it's even harder to stop than heroin...

