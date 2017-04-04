HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:44 pm




innocent bystander
 Post subject: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:18 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42317
Location: getting it wrong
i'm currently working in manchester. the northern quarter, where the hipsters are, of course.

however on my forays into town to get my naturally sourced artisanal caffeine infusion and spelt free lunch, I have noticed groups of individuals just frozen still. hunched, leaning, almost sat on benches.

apparently its because they're all smoking spice. i'm all for recreational drug use, but fuxake, this is mental.

~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: spiceworld
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:41 pm 
Online
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14618
Location: Bcz Techno
Yep, I have seen it in Manc. It is fucking nasty stuff, seemingly impossible to stop taking.

I think it might have got worse since it was outlawed. Synthetic cannabinoids seem very darkside.

I wouldn't really call that use recreational, it doesn't seem like a recreational drug at all.

