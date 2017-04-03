HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Apr 03, 2017 3:09 am




speedsound
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:36 am 
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 49
Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools/rawn


A unique pack inspired by the EP ‘Uniqueka’, featuring 2 full construction kits, recorded at 128 BPM and divided into folders including drums, percussion, basses, synths and other instruments, all presented at WAV loops and ready to be dropped straight into your DAW.

Each kit is divided into folders including Bass, Drums and Instrument sections for easy use. Both construction kits are at 128 BPM.

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/rawn-of ... -kits.html



FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[MYSPACE]
https://myspace.com/speedsound
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[MIXCLOUD]
http://www.mixcloud.com/speedsound


CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


