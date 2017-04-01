Regular Reader

Happy Saturday !

here my mix for Ghetto Funk & Shindig Weekender 2017 Competition ! Voting is now open!

Need your support!

https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... tion-entry





Shindig Weekender have teamed up with Ghetto Funk to offer aspiring DJs the opportunity to win a set at this year’s event in the Ghetto Funk Nightclub. The winner will be playing alongside huge acts including: Sugarhill Gang, Furious 5, Stanton Warriors, Krafty Kuts, A.Skillz, Koan Sound, JFB, WBBL, Stickybuds, Featurecast, Father Funk, HongKongPingPong to name a few…



http://shindig-events.co.uk/





Stex



Next Thursday!

2nd Anniversary NRG Live Show hosted by STEX - NSB Radio - special guest mix Torres - courtesy of Breakbeat Paradise Recording

http://nsbradio.co.uk



Young NRG Productions Present - Jim Reaper - They Came From Above - Official Video taken from Creepfunk EP

[NRG1718] from 14th april 2017

https://www.beatport.com/artist/jim-reaper/137971

The Creepfunk EP

A: Creepfunk

B: They Came From Above (intergalactic funky space kittens saved us all)



Specials thanks to Ece Wilde and Eliz for playing the roles of said intergalactic funky space kittens. You are part of the resistance. <3



Release date:

14th April Beatport exclusive

1st May Junodownload

14th May iTunes



OFFICIAL VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRtNuJm1Ie0&t=1s



From 3rd April

One of The Most Important productions of the Young NRG is ready!! Stereo Types - Tart Chopper (Remixes) - The final gangster squad is complete!

https://www.beatport.com/release/tart-chopper/1984456

Rory Hoy UK - Warminstrel UK - Dustin Funkman CA - McTwist CA - HornyAndy IT - Leygo UK - Jim Reaper UK - Victoria Plum Hardy THE BOSS & Stex -

April 3rd Exclusive Beatport

April17th junodownload

April 21th Bandcamp - iTunes



Previews:

https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... s-previews



1_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Rory Hoy Remix

2_Stereo Types -Tart Chopper - Warminstrel Remix

3_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Dustin Funkman Remix

4_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Mctwist's So So Fresh remix

5_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Horny Andy Remix

6_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Leygo Remix

7_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Jim Reaper Remix

8_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Original Mix





To Support the StereoTypes - Tart Chopper Remixes Release on Young NRG Productions



https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... eedownload



