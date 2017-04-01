Hi,
Happy Saturday !
here my mix for Ghetto Funk & Shindig Weekender 2017 Competition ! Voting is now open!
Need your support!
Like - Play - Comment - Share with your friends!https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... tion-entry
Shindig Weekender have teamed up with Ghetto Funk to offer aspiring DJs the opportunity to win a set at this year’s event in the Ghetto Funk Nightclub. The winner will be playing alongside huge acts including: Sugarhill Gang, Furious 5, Stanton Warriors, Krafty Kuts, A.Skillz, Koan Sound, JFB, WBBL, Stickybuds, Featurecast, Father Funk, HongKongPingPong to name a few…http://shindig-events.co.uk/
Thanks for support!
Stex
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Next Thursday!
2nd Anniversary NRG Live Show hosted by STEX - NSB Radio - special guest mix Torres - courtesy of Breakbeat Paradise Recordinghttp://nsbradio.co.uk
------------------------------------------------------------------
Young NRG Productions Present - Jim Reaper - They Came From Above - Official Video taken from Creepfunk EP
[NRG1718] from 14th april 2017https://www.beatport.com/artist/jim-reaper/137971
The Creepfunk EP
A: Creepfunk
B: They Came From Above (intergalactic funky space kittens saved us all)
Specials thanks to Ece Wilde and Eliz for playing the roles of said intergalactic funky space kittens. You are part of the resistance. <3
Release date:
14th April Beatport exclusive
1st May Junodownload
14th May iTunes
OFFICIAL VIDEOhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRtNuJm1Ie0&t=1s
---------------------------------------
From 3rd April
One of The Most Important productions of the Young NRG is ready!! Stereo Types - Tart Chopper (Remixes) - The final gangster squad is complete! https://www.beatport.com/release/tart-chopper/1984456
Rory Hoy UK - Warminstrel UK - Dustin Funkman CA - McTwist CA - HornyAndy IT - Leygo UK - Jim Reaper UK - Victoria Plum Hardy THE BOSS & Stex -
April 3rd Exclusive Beatport
April17th junodownload
April 21th Bandcamp - iTunes
Previews:https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... s-previews
1_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Rory Hoy Remix
2_Stereo Types -Tart Chopper - Warminstrel Remix
3_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Dustin Funkman Remix
4_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Mctwist's So So Fresh remix
5_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Horny Andy Remix
6_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Leygo Remix
7_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Jim Reaper Remix
8_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Original Mix
To Support the StereoTypes - Tart Chopper Remixes Release on Young NRG Productions https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... eedownload
Dustin Funkman & dj stex are giving away a FREE ..