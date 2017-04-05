Doomo wrote:

Scrambled egg is so March. April is all about blanched spinach with quinoa and dandelion heads

doomo we all know you live in shoreditch and spend most of your time doing ballet yogabut FFS man, man up and reject that liberal filth you're calling breakfastits an abomination and you know it, at least you would know it if you stopped shoving those chi crystals up your fundament. Yoghurt can NOT be woven Doomo. just accept it and move on