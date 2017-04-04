HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Apr 04, 2017 5:21 am




_j_
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 8:12 am 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 38
Synth forums sound like fun
bobby hill
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 8:28 am 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: science dance
TT_ wrote:
we'd all buy an original spec 303 for 200 quid i say, an original spec 909 / 808 would probably sell a shitload

:woo:

doughnut
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:47 am 
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72912
Location: Rugnut
scrambled egg

Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:48 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11940
Location: cuntford
Scrambled egg is so March. April is all about blanched spinach with quinoa and dandelion heads

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:59 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17741
Location: synth
_j_ wrote:
Synth forums sound like fun


you have no idea

i had to delete my account tbh
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:02 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17741
Location: synth
Doomo wrote:
Scrambled egg is so March. April is all about blanched spinach with quinoa and dandelion heads


:facepalm: :facepalm: :facepalm: :facepalm: :facepalm: :facepalm: :facepalm: :facepalm:

doomo we all know you live in shoreditch and spend most of your time doing ballet yoga

but FFS man, man up and reject that liberal filth you're calling breakfast

its an abomination and you know it, at least you would know it if you stopped shoving those chi crystals up your fundament. Yoghurt can NOT be woven Doomo. just accept it and move on
