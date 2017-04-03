bobby hill wrote: today since mr roland died



https://www.theguardian.com/music/2017/apr/02/roland-founder-and-music-pioneer-ikutaro-kakehashi-dies-aged-87 he probz looks a bittoday since mr roland died



yes and no



all credit where credits due



but



i think now roland will be able to do what they should be doing which is re-releasing their old kit exactly the same as it used to be and not in a digital emulation



the original ethos of roland was to always go forward but this has resulted in them making nasty digital remakes of their original classic analogue kit



all the other synth companies are now fully wise to this and are releasing cheap usable analogue



roland seems to have resisted this trend which makes no sense to anyone



its like fender refusing to make stratocasters



we'd all buy an original spec 303 for 200 quid i say, an original spec 909 / 808 would probably sell a shitload



I'd buy 7



the synth forums are frothing at the keyboards yes and noall credit where credits duebuti think now roland will be able to do what they should be doing which is re-releasing their old kit exactly the same as it used to be and not in a digital emulationthe original ethos of roland was to always go forward but this has resulted in them making nasty digital remakes of their original classic analogue kitall the other synth companies are now fully wise to this and are releasing cheap usable analogueroland seems to have resisted this trend which makes no sense to anyoneits like fender refusing to make stratocasterswe'd all buy an original spec 303 for 200 quid i say, an original spec 909 / 808 would probably sell a shitloadI'd buy 7the synth forums are frothing at the keyboards



