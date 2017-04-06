HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Apr 06, 2017 9:17 am




alex_virr
 Post subject: MEMES
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:53 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25164
Location: technaux
I like memes.

Image

Image

Image

Image

Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR


Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:25 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22262
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Praise kek

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:07 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: science dance
i used the word meme in a lesson on friday
a 15 year old said "sir, it's actually 'maymay' :roll: "

Image
TT_
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:06 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17755
Location: synth
bobby hill wrote:
i used the word meme in a lesson on friday
a 15 year old said "sir, it's actually 'maymay' :roll: "


just another example of filthy liberalism if i'm honest

both you and the child should be shot
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 8:16 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: science dance
ikr :facepalm:

Image
innocent bystander
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 10:40 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42319
Location: getting it wrong
'in a lesson'

thats not appropriate for what you're showing them tbh,
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 11:23 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72913
Location: Rugnut
How did you pronounce it Bobby?

Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 12:37 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: science dance
innocent bystander wrote:
'in a lesson'

thats not appropriate for what you're showing them tbh,

:chin: ........go on.........?

Image
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 12:38 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: science dance
doughnut wrote:
How did you pronounce it Bobby?

"melm"

Image
TT_
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:16 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17755
Location: synth
Don't encourage Him ffs
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:31 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14629
Location: Bcz Techno
Image

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 5:40 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: science dance
but records keep turning
Image

Image
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 7:08 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22262
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
.


