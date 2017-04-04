HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Apr 04, 2017 10:24 am




alex_virr
 Post subject: MEMES
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:53 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25164
Location: technaux
I like memes.

Image

Image

Image

Image

Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR


Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:25 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22258
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Praise kek

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:07 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2124
Location: science dance
i used the word meme in a lesson on friday
a 15 year old said "sir, it's actually 'maymay' :roll: "

Image
TT_
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:06 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17741
Location: synth
bobby hill wrote:
i used the word meme in a lesson on friday
a 15 year old said "sir, it's actually 'maymay' :roll: "


just another example of filthy liberalism if i'm honest

both you and the child should be shot
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: MEMES
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 8:16 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2124
Location: science dance
ikr :facepalm:

Image
