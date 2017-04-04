Forum Veteran

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am

Posts: 17741

Location: synth

bobby hill wrote:

a 15 year old said "sir, it's actually 'maymay' " i used the word meme in a lesson on fridaya 15 year old said "sir, it's actually 'maymay'



just another example of filthy liberalism if i'm honest



both you and the child should be shot just another example of filthy liberalism if i'm honestboth you and the child should be shot



