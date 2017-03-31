HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:18 pm 
All the usual business, beats and breaks etc. I even played a tune from 2017 this week!

Archive link

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -30032017/

Tracklist

Harry J Allstars - Liquidator
Capoeira Twins - Whistle Blower
Punks - Reckless
Drumattic Twins - Feelin Kinda Strange
Stranger - Head
Ghettofunk - Push Up
Plump DJs - Electric Disco
Doug Lazy - Let it Roll (Soul of Man remix)
Jprime - Assault
Criminal Element Orchestra - Put the Needle to the Record (Zoid remix)
Beat Assassins - Keeping it Jiggy (Groove Diggers remix)
Plaza De Funk - Got the Funk (Madox remix)
Deibeat - Rock the Party (Circuit Breaker remix)
Mr No Hands - Fat Cats (Diverted remix)
MEat Katie and Christian J - Cusp
Move Ya and STeve Lavers - Monkey Scratch
Only Kismet - Game Boy (Terminalhead remix)
Stirfry - Freestyle Flow
Uberzone - Bounce (Rennie and Blim remix)
Hybrid - Snyper (High Velocity edit)
Apex - Bass Design
BT and Tsunami 0ne - Hip Hop Phenomenon
Orbital - Nothing Left (Tsunami one remix)
Fat Truckers - Superbike

