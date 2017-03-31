Forum Veteran

Archive link



https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -30032017/



Tracklist



Harry J Allstars - Liquidator

Capoeira Twins - Whistle Blower

Punks - Reckless

Drumattic Twins - Feelin Kinda Strange

Stranger - Head

Ghettofunk - Push Up

Plump DJs - Electric Disco

Doug Lazy - Let it Roll (Soul of Man remix)

Jprime - Assault

Criminal Element Orchestra - Put the Needle to the Record (Zoid remix)

Beat Assassins - Keeping it Jiggy (Groove Diggers remix)

Plaza De Funk - Got the Funk (Madox remix)

Deibeat - Rock the Party (Circuit Breaker remix)

Mr No Hands - Fat Cats (Diverted remix)

MEat Katie and Christian J - Cusp

Move Ya and STeve Lavers - Monkey Scratch

Only Kismet - Game Boy (Terminalhead remix)

Stirfry - Freestyle Flow

Uberzone - Bounce (Rennie and Blim remix)

Hybrid - Snyper (High Velocity edit)

Apex - Bass Design

BT and Tsunami 0ne - Hip Hop Phenomenon

Orbital - Nothing Left (Tsunami one remix)

