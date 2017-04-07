HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Apr 07, 2017 6:01 pm




Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:43 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11952
Location: cuntford
TT_ wrote:
_j_ wrote:
Local samplers for local people


I had an ensoniq mirage but it died and I think Walter Brodington threw it in a canal as a juxtaposition to the Lidl trolley he had submerged in the very same waters the previous week


Interesting. I once threw a busted up cigarette machine into a river. It was one that id stolen from a hotel and then emptied of cash and cigarettes.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:30 am 
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14639
Location: Bcz Techno
Cannabis and synthesizer.

He almost like a Konflict track as well. Almost.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:29 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22277
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I thought the thread was

What does TamTam actually look like

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:46 pm 
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14639
Location: Bcz Techno
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
I thought the thread was

What does TamTam actually look like


He looks like a sehexy synth babe.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


bobby hill
PostPosted: Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:02 am 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2150
Location: science dance
Doomo wrote:
TT_ wrote:
_j_ wrote:
Local samplers for local people


I had an ensoniq mirage but it died and I think Walter Brodington threw it in a canal as a juxtaposition to the Lidl trolley he had submerged in the very same waters the previous week


Interesting. I once threw a busted up cigarette machine into a river. It was one that id stolen from a hotel and then emptied of cash and cigarettes.

why be a law breaker when you can simply..........
Image

Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 2:52 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11952
Location: cuntford
bobby hill wrote:
Doomo wrote:
TT_ wrote:
_j_ wrote:
Local samplers for local people


I had an ensoniq mirage but it died and I think Walter Brodington threw it in a canal as a juxtaposition to the Lidl trolley he had submerged in the very same waters the previous week


Interesting. I once threw a busted up cigarette machine into a river. It was one that id stolen from a hotel and then emptied of cash and cigarettes.

why be a law breaker when you can simply..........
Image


probably because the machine yeilded several hundred quid in cash and, if I recall, about 150 packs of fags. I recall selling the brands I didnt smoke back to people that worked there :lol:

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
bobby hill
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 4:16 pm 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2150
Location: science dance
:tut:
Image

TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:40 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17768
Location: synth
TASTY / FINGER LICKIN GOOD
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:31 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22277
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Swimming pool sex

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 2:09 pm 
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14639
Location: Bcz Techno
Fuck pond IIRC.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


TT_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 3:28 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17768
Location: synth
Making tracks for tescos

where TT gets his best clothes

la la la la
~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 3:39 pm 
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14639
Location: Bcz Techno
Do a sick beat. Sample yourself singing that. Watch the $$$ come in.

Thank me later.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


innocent bystander
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 4:32 pm 
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42323
Location: getting it wrong
it worked for ben wossface.
