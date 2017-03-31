Forum Veteran

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am

Posts: 17721

Location: synth

_j_ wrote: Local samplers for local people



I had an ensoniq mirage but it died and I think Walter Brodington threw it in a canal as a juxtaposition to the Lidl trolley he had submerged in the very same waters the previous week I had an ensoniq mirage but it died and I think Walter Brodington threw it in a canal as a juxtaposition to the Lidl trolley he had submerged in the very same waters the previous week



