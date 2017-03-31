Lurker

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:04 am

Posts: 2





https://www.mixcloud.com/krogers/kroger ... breakbeat/



some great shit :



Classic progressive and nuskool breaks from turn of the century



Track list & mixing notation [mix begins - mix ends] ** 9minutes of mixing here! Enjoy!!



white label [0:00 - ]

Aquasky vs Masterblaster - Sure Shot [6:58 - 7:47]

Plump DJs - Scram [11:29 - 12:28]

PMT - Gyromancer (False Prophet remix) [15:57 - 16:24]

Koma & Bones - Fade In 'The Program' - original mix [20:57 - 21:50]

Subgod - Velodrome TV - General Midi remix [28:05 - 28:40]

Omar Santana ‎– Raver's Damnation [32:06 - 32:45]

O.T. Quartet - Hold That Sucker Down [37:30 - 37:43]

Forth - Reality Detached [40:00 - 40:40]

*** tape flip [43:20]

Reality Detached (cont'd) [47:37 - 48:14]

Vigi & Flip - Freak Frequency [51:50 - 52:44]

Future Sound Of London ‎– Papua New Guinea - Hybrid remix [56:58 - 58:18]

TCR [1:01:25 - 1:02:12]

God Within - Raincry - Koma & Bones remix [1:05:46 - 1:06:27]



Follow me at



thank you for listening old school member rejoining up around heresome great shit :Classic progressive and nuskool breaks from turn of the centuryTrack list & mixing notation [mix begins - mix ends] ** 9minutes of mixing here! Enjoy!!white label [0:00 - ]Aquasky vs Masterblaster - Sure Shot [6:58 - 7:47]Plump DJs - Scram [11:29 - 12:28]PMT - Gyromancer (False Prophet remix) [15:57 - 16:24]Koma & Bones - Fade In 'The Program' - original mix [20:57 - 21:50]Subgod - Velodrome TV - General Midi remix [28:05 - 28:40]Omar Santana ‎– Raver's Damnation [32:06 - 32:45]O.T. Quartet - Hold That Sucker Down [37:30 - 37:43]Forth - Reality Detached [40:00 - 40:40]*** tape flip [43:20]Reality Detached (cont'd) [47:37 - 48:14]Vigi & Flip - Freak Frequency [51:50 - 52:44]Future Sound Of London ‎– Papua New Guinea - Hybrid remix [56:58 - 58:18]TCR [1:01:25 - 1:02:12]God Within - Raincry - Koma & Bones remix [1:05:46 - 1:06:27]Follow me at http://www.facebook.com/breaksradio , for the relaunch of Vinyl Pleasurethank you for listening



