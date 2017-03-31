old school member rejoining up around herehttps://www.mixcloud.com/krogers/kroger ... breakbeat/
some great shit :
Classic progressive and nuskool breaks from turn of the century
Track list & mixing notation [mix begins - mix ends] ** 9minutes of mixing here! Enjoy!!
white label [0:00 - ]
Aquasky vs Masterblaster - Sure Shot [6:58 - 7:47]
Plump DJs - Scram [11:29 - 12:28]
PMT - Gyromancer (False Prophet remix) [15:57 - 16:24]
Koma & Bones - Fade In 'The Program' - original mix [20:57 - 21:50]
Subgod - Velodrome TV - General Midi remix [28:05 - 28:40]
Omar Santana – Raver's Damnation [32:06 - 32:45]
O.T. Quartet - Hold That Sucker Down [37:30 - 37:43]
Forth - Reality Detached [40:00 - 40:40]
*** tape flip [43:20]
Reality Detached (cont'd) [47:37 - 48:14]
Vigi & Flip - Freak Frequency [51:50 - 52:44]
Future Sound Of London – Papua New Guinea - Hybrid remix [56:58 - 58:18]
TCR [1:01:25 - 1:02:12]
God Within - Raincry - Koma & Bones remix [1:05:46 - 1:06:27]
thank you for listening