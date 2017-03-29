Poster-lite

Joined: Wed Aug 25, 2004 4:46 pm

Posts: 563

Location: Sydney, AU





I've just managed to compile the tracklisting for this one — which you'll appreciate takes a little longer for such a set! — and, for what it's worth, I generally try and buy vinyl-only releases, too, so there might be some gems in here that might not otherwise be available.



Big love and many thanks to Matty Connor for the booking, the beers and the chats!



Hope you enjoy this one!



x



> Download Here



> Listen on Soundcloud



: Tracklisting:

01 : Baba Stiltz - 'Keep It Lit' (Original Mix) [The Trilogy Tapes]

02 : Fouk - 'Coconuts' (Original Mix) [Room With A View]

03 : Loz Goddard - 'It Will Come To Me' (Fouk Remix) [Outplay]

04 : Dorsi Plantar - 'Jass' (Original Mix) [Kyouku Records]

05 : Fouk - 'Gruff' (Original Mix) [House Of Disco Records]

06 : Pontchartrain - 'Every Man' (Original Mix) [Kolour Limited]

07 : Junktion - 'Sunny Side Up' (Original Mix) [Outplay]

08 : Soultronic & Kiu D. – ‘My Man’ (Original Mix) [Masterworks Music]

09 : Ponty Mython - 'House For Sale' (Original Mix) [Better Listen Records]

10 : Snacks - 'Matinee' (Original Mix) [House Of Disco Records]

11 : Coeo - 'Long Night Ahead' (Original Mix) [Razor-N-Tape Reserve]

12 : Labor Of Love - 'Feel The Flame' (Original Mix) [Labor Of Love Edits]

13 : Silk 86 - 'Vince Charming' (Original Mix) [Emotive]

14 : Body Music - 'Just One' (Original Mix) [Razor-N-Tape Reserve]

15 : Jack J. - 'Something (On My Mind)' (Original Mix) [Mood Hut]

16 : Kai Alce ft. Rico & Kafele Bandele - 'Take A Chance' (Larry Heard Vocal Remix) [NDATL Muzik]

17 : M.ono & Luvless - 'Never Gonna Leave You 2K16' (Original Mix) [Kolour Limited]

18 : Ethyene - 'Cinnamon Flavor' (Kumquat Remix) [Kyoku Records]

19 : New Franklin Theory - 'Overhill Road Variation #2' (Original Mix) [Outplay]

20 : The Gene Dudley Group - 'Do The Cookie Dough Throw' (Lay-Far Remix) [Wah Wah 45s]

21 : The Popular People's Front - 'Keep Fighting' (Original Mix) [Sleazy Beats Recordings]

22 : Saine - 'Technique' (Original Mix) [FINA Records] Here is my set from Apollo Arcade at Secret Garden Bar in Enmore, from a few weeks back. This was an incredibly enjoyable set, and a wonderful opportunity to play a complete, two-hour, vinyl only set!I've just managed to compile the tracklisting for this one — which you'll appreciate takes a little longer for such a set! — and, for what it's worth, I generally try and buy vinyl-only releases, too, so there might be some gems in here that might not otherwise be available.Big love and many thanks to Matty Connor for the booking, the beers and the chats!Hope you enjoy this one!Baba Stiltz - 'Keep It Lit' (Original Mix) [The Trilogy Tapes]Fouk - 'Coconuts' (Original Mix) [Room With A View]Loz Goddard - 'It Will Come To Me' (Fouk Remix) [Outplay]Dorsi Plantar - 'Jass' (Original Mix) [Kyouku Records]Fouk - 'Gruff' (Original Mix) [House Of Disco Records]Pontchartrain - 'Every Man' (Original Mix) [Kolour Limited]Junktion - 'Sunny Side Up' (Original Mix) [Outplay]Soultronic & Kiu D. – ‘My Man’ (Original Mix) [Masterworks Music]Ponty Mython - 'House For Sale' (Original Mix) [Better Listen Records]Snacks - 'Matinee' (Original Mix) [House Of Disco Records]Coeo - 'Long Night Ahead' (Original Mix) [Razor-N-Tape Reserve]Labor Of Love - 'Feel The Flame' (Original Mix) [Labor Of Love Edits]Silk 86 - 'Vince Charming' (Original Mix) [Emotive]Body Music - 'Just One' (Original Mix) [Razor-N-Tape Reserve]Jack J. - 'Something (On My Mind)' (Original Mix) [Mood Hut]Kai Alce ft. Rico & Kafele Bandele - 'Take A Chance' (Larry Heard Vocal Remix) [NDATL Muzik]M.ono & Luvless - 'Never Gonna Leave You 2K16' (Original Mix) [Kolour Limited]Ethyene - 'Cinnamon Flavor' (Kumquat Remix) [Kyoku Records]New Franklin Theory - 'Overhill Road Variation #2' (Original Mix) [Outplay]The Gene Dudley Group - 'Do The Cookie Dough Throw' (Lay-Far Remix) [Wah Wah 45s]The Popular People's Front - 'Keep Fighting' (Original Mix) [Sleazy Beats Recordings]Saine - 'Technique' (Original Mix) [FINA Records]

_________________

DJ | Producer



BrendanClay.com



Soundcloud



SPOiLT | Sequential _________________DJ | Producer



