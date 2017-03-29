HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: THE BIG EASY SHOW W. @DUBSQUADRON...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Wed Mar 29, 2017 4:46 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Clay [Bruno]
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:04 am 
Offline
Poster-lite
Poster-lite
User avatar

Joined: Wed Aug 25, 2004 4:46 pm
Posts: 563
Location: Sydney, AU
Here is my set from Apollo Arcade at Secret Garden Bar in Enmore, from a few weeks back. This was an incredibly enjoyable set, and a wonderful opportunity to play a complete, two-hour, vinyl only set!

I've just managed to compile the tracklisting for this one — which you'll appreciate takes a little longer for such a set! — and, for what it's worth, I generally try and buy vinyl-only releases, too, so there might be some gems in here that might not otherwise be available.

Big love and many thanks to Matty Connor for the booking, the beers and the chats!

Hope you enjoy this one!

x

> Download Here

> Listen on Soundcloud

: Tracklisting:
01 : Baba Stiltz - 'Keep It Lit' (Original Mix) [The Trilogy Tapes]
02 : Fouk - 'Coconuts' (Original Mix) [Room With A View]
03 : Loz Goddard - 'It Will Come To Me' (Fouk Remix) [Outplay]
04 : Dorsi Plantar - 'Jass' (Original Mix) [Kyouku Records]
05 : Fouk - 'Gruff' (Original Mix) [House Of Disco Records]
06 : Pontchartrain - 'Every Man' (Original Mix) [Kolour Limited]
07 : Junktion - 'Sunny Side Up' (Original Mix) [Outplay]
08 : Soultronic & Kiu D. – ‘My Man’ (Original Mix) [Masterworks Music]
09 : Ponty Mython - 'House For Sale' (Original Mix) [Better Listen Records]
10 : Snacks - 'Matinee' (Original Mix) [House Of Disco Records]
11 : Coeo - 'Long Night Ahead' (Original Mix) [Razor-N-Tape Reserve]
12 : Labor Of Love - 'Feel The Flame' (Original Mix) [Labor Of Love Edits]
13 : Silk 86 - 'Vince Charming' (Original Mix) [Emotive]
14 : Body Music - 'Just One' (Original Mix) [Razor-N-Tape Reserve]
15 : Jack J. - 'Something (On My Mind)' (Original Mix) [Mood Hut]
16 : Kai Alce ft. Rico & Kafele Bandele - 'Take A Chance' (Larry Heard Vocal Remix) [NDATL Muzik]
17 : M.ono & Luvless - 'Never Gonna Leave You 2K16' (Original Mix) [Kolour Limited]
18 : Ethyene - 'Cinnamon Flavor' (Kumquat Remix) [Kyoku Records]
19 : New Franklin Theory - 'Overhill Road Variation #2' (Original Mix) [Outplay]
20 : The Gene Dudley Group - 'Do The Cookie Dough Throw' (Lay-Far Remix) [Wah Wah 45s]
21 : The Popular People's Front - 'Keep Fighting' (Original Mix) [Sleazy Beats Recordings]
22 : Saine - 'Technique' (Original Mix) [FINA Records]

_________________
DJ | Producer

BrendanClay.com

Soundcloud

SPOiLT | Sequential


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 2 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk