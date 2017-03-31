HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:31 pm




Author Message
locust215
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:41 am 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:50 pm
Posts: 5

Link to track on SoundCloud

SSM/Locust-215 Pro Unlimited

Num. Title
1 The_Chronicles_of_Narnia_The_Silver_Chair_trailer_2016
2 B2_-_amazon_ii_- _bass_lights_exclusive_dubplate_special
3 Mercenary Dub
4 Flow VIP
5 A2.PASTAMAN - DOWN INNA JUNGLE
6 Mulder_-_Mulders_Theme
7 BLUNDERKLART
8 WHAT KIND OF WORLD
9 Mash_dem_down
10 Mash_dem_down
11 So much trouble
12 DJ RED ENTA DA DRAGON TEKKE
13 MIA-Paper Planes
14 Cold_Blooded_Pay_Up_Mix
15 Vibes Tremendous-Raggamortis
16 Dj Krust - Warhead
17 DJ_Nut_Nut_--_Special_Dedication
18 Dillinja (Trinity) - Gangsta (OJ Mix)
19 Diplo- Revolution
20 Dj SS-Black
21 Aphrodite_Amazon_II_-_Booyaa_1994
22 LICK LICK X GIMME DA GUN


Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:28 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11929
Location: cuntford
Jungle is dead IMO. Its all about the futuretwatstep

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
locust215
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:10 pm 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:50 pm
Posts: 5
Perhaps I am the rookie being thrown for the looper or I am not Anglicized enough to get your drier humor. But In the context of jokes good one.
Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:54 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11929
Location: cuntford
The chance of a serious reply on this forum is about ... 0, maybe 1% as we all head through a midlife crisis

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:31 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2661
Location: hidden in madness
allways thought Jungle was jungle.. you know green humid and full of dangerus animals and insects lush plants and trees... i could be wrong thou.. midlife crisis and everything..

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Mar 30, 2017 1:33 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11929
Location: cuntford
Those jungles are defo dead. It's all about the twee coppice ringed with magnolia trees

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:50 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14604
Location: Bcz Techno
I fucking love a bit of Jungle.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


