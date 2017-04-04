HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
opot
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:38 pm 
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2015 10:17 am
Posts: 28
Download Link: https://soundcloud.com/djt0p0/lethal-le ... topo-remix

TT_
PostPosted: Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:14 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17741
Location: synth
a tune in 3 different keys

thats jazz

nice
bobby hill
PostPosted: Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:50 pm 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: science dance
£poundland tam£ has made this instant clickbait
the bassline sounded wrong at first - is the rest of it out of tune ?

TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:57 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17741
Location: synth
bobby hill wrote:
£poundland tam£ has made this instant clickbait
the bassline sounded wrong at first - is the rest of it out of tune ?


no bobby FFS its jazz you metropolitan wanksock

https://media.giphy.com/media/3o85xxRWB ... /giphy.gif
