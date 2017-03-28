HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:15 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
dj stex
 Post subject: NRG Week Breaknews!
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:58 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader

Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2007 2:59 am
Posts: 178
Location: italy
6th april 2017 - 2nd Anniversary NRG Live Show UK - NSB RADIO - SG mix Tosses - hosted by dj stex - courtesy of Breakbeat Paradise Recordings - http://nsbradio.co.uk/ 19GMT

20 apr Rory Hoy and Under Influence courtesy of Criminal Tribe recerod
4 May Dj EKL courtesy of Ravesta records


Forthcoming
One of The Most Important productions of the Young NRG is ready!! Stereo Types - Tart Chopper (Remixes) - The final gangster squad is complete!
https://www.beatport.com/release/tart-chopper/1984456
Rory Hoy UK - Warminstrel UK - Dustin Funkman CA - McTwist CA - HornyAndy IT - Leygo UK - Jim Reaper UK - Victoria Plum Hardy THE BOSS & Stex -
April 3rd Exclusive Beatport
April17th junodownload
April 21th Bandcamp - iTunes

Previews:

https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... s-previews

1_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Rory Hoy Remix
2_Stereo Types -Tart Chopper - Warminstrel Remix
3_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Dustin Funkman Remix
4_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Mctwist's So So Fresh remix
5_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Horny Andy Remix
6_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Leygo Remix
7_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Jim Reaper Remix
8_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Original Mix

To Support the StereoTypes - Tart Chopper Remixes Release on Young NRG Productions
FREEDOWNLOAD
https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-productions/sets/dustin-funkman-stex-i-dont-know-sheepdogs-freedownload

Dustin Funkman & dj stex are giving away a FREE ..


DJ Competition

Ghetto Funk & Shindig Weekender 2017 Competition Entry - Stex djset

Shindig Weekender have teamed up with Ghetto Funk to offer aspiring DJs the opportunity to win a set at this year’s event in the Ghetto Funk Nightclub. The winner will be playing alongside huge acts including: Sugarhill Gang, Furious 5, Stanton Warriors, Krafty Kuts, A.Skillz, Koan Sound, JFB, WBBL, Stickybuds, Featurecast, Father Funk, HongKongPingPong to name a few…


We are only a few days, in fact less than 3, from the end of Ghetto Funk and Shindig Weekender 2017 Competion!
Need your support! Just Like <3 - play and share with your friends! Comment and feedback are welcome

https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... tion-entry


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » MUSIC DISCUSSION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 0 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk