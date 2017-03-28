6th april 2017 - 2nd Anniversary NRG Live Show UK - NSB RADIO - SG mix Tosses - hosted by dj stex - courtesy of Breakbeat Paradise Recordings - http://nsbradio.co.uk/
19GMT
20 apr Rory Hoy and Under Influence courtesy of Criminal Tribe recerod
4 May Dj EKL courtesy of Ravesta records
Forthcoming
One of The Most Important productions of the Young NRG is ready!! Stereo Types - Tart Chopper (Remixes) - The final gangster squad is complete! https://www.beatport.com/release/tart-chopper/1984456
Rory Hoy UK - Warminstrel UK - Dustin Funkman CA - McTwist CA - HornyAndy IT - Leygo UK - Jim Reaper UK - Victoria Plum Hardy THE BOSS & Stex -
April 3rd Exclusive Beatport
April17th junodownload
April 21th Bandcamp - iTunesPreviews:
https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... s-previews
1_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Rory Hoy Remix
2_Stereo Types -Tart Chopper - Warminstrel Remix
3_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Dustin Funkman Remix
4_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Mctwist's So So Fresh remix
5_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Horny Andy Remix
6_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Leygo Remix
7_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Jim Reaper Remix
8_Stereo Types - Tart Chopper - Original Mix
To Support the StereoTypes - Tart Chopper Remixes Release on Young NRG Productions FREEDOWNLOAD
https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-productions/sets/dustin-funkman-stex-i-dont-know-sheepdogs-freedownload
Dustin Funkman & dj stex are giving away a FREE ..DJ Competition
Ghetto Funk & Shindig Weekender 2017 Competition Entry - Stex djset
Shindig Weekender have teamed up with Ghetto Funk to offer aspiring DJs the opportunity to win a set at this year’s event in the Ghetto Funk Nightclub. The winner will be playing alongside huge acts including: Sugarhill Gang, Furious 5, Stanton Warriors, Krafty Kuts, A.Skillz, Koan Sound, JFB, WBBL, Stickybuds, Featurecast, Father Funk, HongKongPingPong to name a few…
We are only a few days, in fact less than 3, from the end of Ghetto Funk and Shindig Weekender 2017 Competion!
Need your support! Just Like <3 - play and share with your friends! Comment and feedback are welcomehttps://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... tion-entry